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Leaders Behind School-Shooter Camp Allowed to Go Free Ahead of Trial
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13 views • August 22, 2018
"Out in New Mexico, they discovered this compound where a bunch of radical Islamists apparently were training a bunch of kids on how to conduct school shootings. The judge in the case lets them out [of jail.]" —Dan Bongino
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