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Bongino Calls on Chris Cuomo to Condemn Antifa
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24 views • August 22, 2018
"Chris Cuomo—a challenge to you: why not just come out and say what we say when people try to lump us in with these idiots? 'We have nothing to do with them; that behavior is abhorrent and disgusting.' Why not just come out and condemn these Antifa folks? Why not?" —Dan Bongino
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