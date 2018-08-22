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Chris Cuomo Shamelessly Defends Antifa
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363 views • August 22, 2018
"Your defense of Antifa proves to me just who you are: a foot soldier who weaponized the First Amendment to fundamentally change America into an Antifa dreamland, where violence and chaos reign supreme so your socialist leaders can come to the rescue, confiscate our weapons, and impose martial law on us all. Chris Cuomo you just proved how deranged liberal ideology is." —Grant Stinchfield
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