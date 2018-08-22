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The Mainstream Media Continue to Coddle and Shill for Antifa
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22 views • August 22, 2018
"Good conservatives, Republicans, and libertarians have disavowed [white supremacy] endlessly, and we only do this because the media keeps bringing it up because they lie about who conservatives are... Why does the left and the media have such a hard time calling out the bad players who actually do claim some of their ideology on the left?" —Dan Bongino
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