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A Real Experience of Crime Corruption & Deceit in Johor Bahru, Malaysia
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16 views • August 22, 2018
A simple request Video &...
The corrupt system went in overdrive.
Fake Facts were spun & they needed to discredit us in a hurry.
Suddenly our simplest Videos were flagged & rated on You Tube
It was a clear organized attack of Trolls, Stalkers & Hatred!
We had stepped on the toes of the corrupt system which tollerated no witness statements or quest for justice.
Attacked on every Malaysian platform. An avelanche of insults, BS, accusations & threats.
Welcome to Johor Bahru, Bandit State Malaysia!
The corrupt system went in overdrive.
Fake Facts were spun & they needed to discredit us in a hurry.
Suddenly our simplest Videos were flagged & rated on You Tube
It was a clear organized attack of Trolls, Stalkers & Hatred!
We had stepped on the toes of the corrupt system which tollerated no witness statements or quest for justice.
Attacked on every Malaysian platform. An avelanche of insults, BS, accusations & threats.
Welcome to Johor Bahru, Bandit State Malaysia!
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