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911 NIST_WTC Coll Mat Web WTC 911 - 465-WTCI-418-I [CBS Net Dub #6 HQ]
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38 views • August 22, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
13m36s Two Firefighters talking wtc explosions
three explosions after the buildings were on fire.
saw a black very large plane hit the second tower
15m31s Ladder 24 Jimmy Grillo -You people don't understand, there could be more,
anyone of these f-ing buildings could blow up, this aint done yet.
...in the buildings, buildings exploding on you
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
13m36s Two Firefighters talking wtc explosions
three explosions after the buildings were on fire.
saw a black very large plane hit the second tower
15m31s Ladder 24 Jimmy Grillo -You people don't understand, there could be more,
anyone of these f-ing buildings could blow up, this aint done yet.
...in the buildings, buildings exploding on you
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