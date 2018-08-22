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"USA Will Destroy Seven Countries in Five Years" - General Wesley Clark
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168 views • August 22, 2018
America is Israel's whore. Under the leadership of JEWISH neocons, America is systematically destroying Israel's enemies in the middle east. This is the Greater Israel Project.
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