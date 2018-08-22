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The SliderBack by Nx Stage Security, Patio Security Door
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33 views • August 22, 2018
The SliderBack by Nx Stage Security, Patio Security Door
https://www.nxstagesecurity.com/
If you are prepping for SHTF or civil war or economic collapse, whatever, and you intend to bug-in, you need to make sure your entry points are secure! The worst vulnerabilities out there are normal glass sliding doors for patios. ANYONE can kick those glass doors in and walk right through. There are alternatives out there to mitigate that threat!
https://www.nxstagesecurity.com/
If you are prepping for SHTF or civil war or economic collapse, whatever, and you intend to bug-in, you need to make sure your entry points are secure! The worst vulnerabilities out there are normal glass sliding doors for patios. ANYONE can kick those glass doors in and walk right through. There are alternatives out there to mitigate that threat!
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