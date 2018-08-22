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Incroyable! L'immigration comme vous ne l'avez jamais vue (sinon Macron ne serait pas passé)19/05/17
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8 views • August 22, 2018
Comme je n'ai pas trouvé de version sous-titrée et qu'un doublage c'est quand-même plus agréable, j'ai traduit cette vidéo qui devrait absolument être vue par tous et montrée dans les écoles.
Pour les anglophones, vous pouvez visionner la vidéo originale ici :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjzfGChGlE
Pour les anglophones, vous pouvez visionner la vidéo originale ici :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjzfGChGlE
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