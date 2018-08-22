© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Pour a Concrete Slab for Beginners DIY
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • August 22, 2018
How to Pour a Concrete Slab for Beginners DIY
Since the younger generations seem to reject cheap trade schools and rather pay off huge student loans for their communist indoctrination these days, I'll just post this video so you kids can learn something. The guys you see working in this video btw are actually making a decent living. Are you?
Since the younger generations seem to reject cheap trade schools and rather pay off huge student loans for their communist indoctrination these days, I'll just post this video so you kids can learn something. The guys you see working in this video btw are actually making a decent living. Are you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.