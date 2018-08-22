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How We Stay Cool In the Summer Living Off Grid
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73 views • August 22, 2018
How We Stay Cool In the Summer Living Off Grid
Having no central air or heat myself, I'll give a shoutout to the Northern Tool Equipment company for providing me what I need to stay cool during the summer, USA-made industrial fans! Check these guys out: https://www.northerntool.com/
You can hook one of the industrial fans up with a 1000 watt power inverter fed by a 12V battery and have it run during a grid-down situation such as a blackout. Just a tip.
Having no central air or heat myself, I'll give a shoutout to the Northern Tool Equipment company for providing me what I need to stay cool during the summer, USA-made industrial fans! Check these guys out: https://www.northerntool.com/
You can hook one of the industrial fans up with a 1000 watt power inverter fed by a 12V battery and have it run during a grid-down situation such as a blackout. Just a tip.
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