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Stephen Willeford: "It's Not the Gun, It's the Heart"
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3 views • August 22, 2018
My daughter came into the bedroom and she said, "Dad, there's a man in black tactical gear shooting up the Baptist church." Every one of those shots, to me, represented one of my neighbors, one of my friends. And I ran as fast as I could. Immediately, he came out of the church, shooting at me. He hit the truck in front of me. He hit the car behind, he hit the house behind me. And I hit him.He had an AR-15, but so did I. And ... it's not the gun, it's the heart.
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