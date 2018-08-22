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Ghee Storage - Great Alternative To Butter
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60 views • August 22, 2018
Ghee Storage - Great Alternative To Butter
This is much cheaper than butter too, it lasts longer and can be stored in room temperature. I'd have no problem using this as an alternative to butter when SHTF. Its not anything fake or processed either, its natural just like butter is.
This is much cheaper than butter too, it lasts longer and can be stored in room temperature. I'd have no problem using this as an alternative to butter when SHTF. Its not anything fake or processed either, its natural just like butter is.
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