© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberals Criticize Trump for Deporting a Nazi. Seriously. Not a Joke.
Follow
2
Share
Report
492 views • August 22, 2018
"In order to keep hating Trump, they'll criticize him for fighting against actual Nazis... Check out this tweet from Buzzfeed's Joe Bernstein. His basic premise is that anything that Trump does that a liberal would be hard pressed to dislike – like deporting a Nazi – is automatically a political stunt." —Dana Loesch #MAGA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.