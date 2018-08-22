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Filled with Anti-Trump Rhetoric, VMAs Flop Hard
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9 views • August 22, 2018
"Kevin Hart, first off, you're 39 years old—not exactly a millennial. Stop talking about old white men. We stand because we respect the nation that allows you to make an elitist fool our of yourself. I now see why Kevin Hart sticks to comedy—because he's a joke." —Grant Stinchfield
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