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IS DEMOCRACY A DISEASE?
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23 views • August 22, 2018
"We are now forming a Republican form of government. Real liberty is not found in the extremes of democracy, but in moderate governments. If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship." "[o]ur real disease is DEMOCRACY." - Alexander Hamilton
“A Democracy is the vilest form of Government there is.”
Thomas Paine, Father of the American Revolution.
DEMOCRACY; THE TRUTH https://www.real.video/5818413409001
“A Democracy is the vilest form of Government there is.”
Thomas Paine, Father of the American Revolution.
DEMOCRACY; THE TRUTH https://www.real.video/5818413409001
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