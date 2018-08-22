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Banana Peels Can Be Used For Gardening
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168 views • August 22, 2018
Banana Peels Can Be Used For Gardening
My pa back in the day used to do something similar, he'd save all the peels from all kinds of fruit and chuck them in an old spare garbage can and just leave it out in the sun with the lid on, to heat up. It would create a nasty smelling fertilizer over time and my ma would use the fertilizer for her small garden. If I recall it worked well, she had crops growing every year.
My pa back in the day used to do something similar, he'd save all the peels from all kinds of fruit and chuck them in an old spare garbage can and just leave it out in the sun with the lid on, to heat up. It would create a nasty smelling fertilizer over time and my ma would use the fertilizer for her small garden. If I recall it worked well, she had crops growing every year.
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