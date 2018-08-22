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911 ... 2017 ... 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality (Full Documentary)
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43 views • August 22, 2018
A Documentary by Wolf Clan Media. . . . Evidence of advanced '3D Image Projection' technology on 9/11. Presenting some of the key evidence compiled by Dr. Judy Wood in her book "Where did the towers go" as well as the research of Mark Conlon, Andrew Johnson, Richard D. Hall, Conspiracy Cuber, Morgan Reynolds, John Lear and others... Regarding the illusion of standard Boeing passenger airplanes on 9/11/2001.
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