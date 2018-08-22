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911 ... 2001 ... Haunting, never-before-seen images of Ground Zero
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14 views • August 22, 2018
Published on Aug 31, 2011, A few days after 9/11, FEMA sent its own cameras down into the ruins of the World Trade Center, filming for over 8 months and getting images no one else was able to get. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Bob Orr reports.
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