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LAWHistory ... John Hemming MP Exposes CORRUPTION in SECRET FAMILY COURTS
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4 views • August 22, 2018
HUMAN TRAFFICKING OF CHILDREN ... John Hemming MP bravely exposes the corruption in the secret family court system (and court of protection) he is the only MP to stand up to this and calls for the removal of some judges who seem to be in some kind of collusion with what is going on. He talks about bribery, and government targets and rewards for adoption which is fueling (for profits) the removal of children from their parents.
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