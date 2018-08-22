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Is it True Davy Crockett Encountered Bigfoot With A Foreboding Prophecy?
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212 views • August 22, 2018
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GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
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