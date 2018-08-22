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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Count Dankula | YouTube Changes and Creators
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2 views • August 22, 2018
We're revisiting YouTuber Count Dankula who this week was ordered to pay a £800 fine for being "Grossly Offensive". His attorney is now hiring a powerhouse legal team to appeal. YouTube has made a lot of changes recently to include the removal of 8 million videos along with serving notices to Multi-Channel Networks.
*Correction: It's 8 million not 80 million videos that were removed.
*Correction: It's 8 million not 80 million videos that were removed.
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