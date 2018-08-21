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Friday Vlog 📷 | Count Dankula | Cambridge Analytica | Austin Texas | YT Gun Ban
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8 views • August 21, 2018
We're taking a look at fellow YouTube Creator Count Dankula who was found guilty in violation of UK Communications Act of 2007. Sheriff Derek O'Carroll (the judge), accused Mark Meechan of being grossly offensive. Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix claims his company contributed to Trump's victory in 2016. Channel 4 News conducts an undercover hit piece on Nix's data mining and harvesting company.
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