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Malaria Field Test in Uganda - 100% Cured
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608 views • August 21, 2018
In December 2012 the Ugandan Red Cross organized a field test to determine the effects of a
sodium chlorite purified water solution on malaria patients as shown by before and after blood testing.
Of the 154 malaria infected patients identified, all were found to be malaria-free 24 to 48 hours after ingesting one glass of the sodium chlorite solution (MMS1). The primary ingredient in MMS1 is chlorine dioxide (CLO2).
Video produced by the Water Reference Center, Seychelles.
sodium chlorite purified water solution on malaria patients as shown by before and after blood testing.
Of the 154 malaria infected patients identified, all were found to be malaria-free 24 to 48 hours after ingesting one glass of the sodium chlorite solution (MMS1). The primary ingredient in MMS1 is chlorine dioxide (CLO2).
Video produced by the Water Reference Center, Seychelles.
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