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Friday Vlog 📷 | Banned from Britain | Fired from the White House | Stephen Hawking
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10 views • August 21, 2018
This Friday we're taking a look at the extraordinary treatment of Martin Sellner, Brittany Pettibone, and Lauren Southern. The trio was detained and banned from entering the UK on the counts of Wrong Think. Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State for the US was fired. He'll be replaced by Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. Stephen Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge has died.
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