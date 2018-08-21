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Sunrise On Tampa Bay
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5 views • August 21, 2018
Video taken during the sunrise hours near the Courtney Campbell Causeway Bridge on 8/14/18
All my videos use video taken on the same day and put to Christian Music.
Music: New Beginnings by Linda Clark @ www.GodlyChristianMusic.com
All my videos use video taken on the same day and put to Christian Music.
Music: New Beginnings by Linda Clark @ www.GodlyChristianMusic.com
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