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Friday Vlog | Internet Future Crypto | Reverse Ban on NRA | Hope Leaves | Fine Distracted Walkers
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5 views • August 21, 2018
Minds CEO battles the tech giant Google with Crypto. Lt. Governor of Georgia Casey Cagle tells Delta Airlines to reverse its ban on the NRA or no $50 million dollar jet fule exemption. Americans, Republicans, and Democrats reactions to NRA discount removal. Hope Hicks, Trump's communication director resigns and breaks it off with Wife Beater, "alleged", Rob Porter. Montclair fines pedestrians for distracted walking.
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