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A Deer Family and Ducks near Dalton, GA On Trip Back Home To Florida
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10 views • August 21, 2018
My videos are made from videos taken on the same day and set to Christian music.
This one was made while traveling back home to Florida. Hope you enjoy!
Music: Original by Noah Cleveland @ www.FreeCCM.com
This one was made while traveling back home to Florida. Hope you enjoy!
Music: Original by Noah Cleveland @ www.FreeCCM.com
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