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MSM Admits They Are Promoting Tyrannical Social Score
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494 views • August 21, 2018
MSM is done hiding the fact that they want to control how Americans think and act. Now that Alex Jones has been banned from social media, the MSM can openly promote a communist China style social score in America.
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