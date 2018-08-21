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RAD REPORT: NUCLEAR EXPOSURE ACROSS USA & JAPAN
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22 views • August 21, 2018
8-21-18 DSCN7171 NUCLEAR PLANTS ARE EVACUATED AT 20 CPM (COUNTS PER MINUTE)
GAMMA RAYS, ISOTOPES, CESIUM 134, CESIUM 137, IODINE 131, URANIUM, DEPLETED URANIUM, AMERICIUM, TRITIUM, STRONTIUM 90, PLUTONIUM, FISSION, muons, subatomic particles, KURION,
GAMMA RAYS, ISOTOPES, CESIUM 134, CESIUM 137, IODINE 131, URANIUM, DEPLETED URANIUM, AMERICIUM, TRITIUM, STRONTIUM 90, PLUTONIUM, FISSION, muons, subatomic particles, KURION,
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