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INSANE: SJWs Want To Change “Vagina” To “Front Hole”
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6782 views • August 21, 2018
This is a special transmission straight from Orwell’s 1984. The Thought-Police and the Ministry of Truth have decided that the medical term “vagina” is too offensive, and “front hole.” The way the liberals are going, it’s become difficult to tell fact from parody.
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