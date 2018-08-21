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NOAH'S ARK EXACT COORDINATES On Mt. Ararat: 39° 42' 33.07 N 44° 18' 1.26 E; 15,532 ft (4,734 m)
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66 views • August 21, 2018
World View 2 DIGITAL GLOBE satellite frames of Noah's Ark has been correlated to Ray Anderson/Eryl Cummings (1972), and Simmons/Arslan (1989) land based photos.
Position:
39°42' 33.07" N / 44°18' 1.26" E
Altitude: 15,532 ft [4.7 km]
[https://bsmresearchassociatesarknoah.blogspot.com ] NE Greater Ararat (above Ahora Gorge): 15,532 ft (4.7 km).
Global Fracture System (GFS) [ https://bsmraglobalfracturesystem.blogspot.com ]
Position:
39°42' 33.07" N / 44°18' 1.26" E
Altitude: 15,532 ft [4.7 km]
[https://bsmresearchassociatesarknoah.blogspot.com ] NE Greater Ararat (above Ahora Gorge): 15,532 ft (4.7 km).
Global Fracture System (GFS) [ https://bsmraglobalfracturesystem.blogspot.com ]
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