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The Luciferians - Industry Chapter 2 - Using Propaganda
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24 views • August 21, 2018
In depth analysis and exposition of inside information about the 'Industry' or Hollywood. Yes, they have an agenda...
This Chapter looks at how the television and movie industry uses technology to stimulate the brain, how propaganda is used as a tool, as well as government agencies connections to industries agenda.
Feel free to check out my website for more content on a variety of issues.
www.botheyesopen.org
This Chapter looks at how the television and movie industry uses technology to stimulate the brain, how propaganda is used as a tool, as well as government agencies connections to industries agenda.
Feel free to check out my website for more content on a variety of issues.
www.botheyesopen.org
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