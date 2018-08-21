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The BuzWeaver Channel Friday Vlog February 9th | Just Survive | Apple | Spacex | Nancy Pelosi |
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2 views • August 21, 2018
Today's Friday Vlog we're discussing the Community Video from Monday and the Test Server update on Tuesday. We're also touching on the launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket. Also, Nancy Pelosi's marathon speech on the house floor. Then rounding if off the DLC release of Rise and Fall for Civilization VI.
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