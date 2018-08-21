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The Luciferians - Industry Chapter 1 - Overt Influence
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77 views • August 21, 2018
In-depth analysis and exposition of inside information about the 'Industry' or Hollywood. Yes, they have an agenda.
This Chapter looks at the views of David Chappelle, as well as video quotes from Hollywood elites themselves telling us what they do and their desired effect on the populous...
Feel free to check out my website for more content on a variety of issues.
www.botheyesopen.org
This Chapter looks at the views of David Chappelle, as well as video quotes from Hollywood elites themselves telling us what they do and their desired effect on the populous...
Feel free to check out my website for more content on a variety of issues.
www.botheyesopen.org
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