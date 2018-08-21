© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Real Video!
Follow
0
Share
Report
19 views • August 21, 2018
I thought before I start migrating my videos from Youtube, I should do a little introduction and tell you a bit about myself, what videos I make and what kinda of channel this is gonna become - but of course that also depends on what you guys wanna see more of...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.