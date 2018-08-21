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WHY Noah's Ark Was Not Visible Prior to 1840 Eruption
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29 views • August 21, 2018
The 1840 seismic displacement of Greater Ararat (MASIS) resulted in major fracture of the Abich II glacier. The Ark glacial encasement is located at 39°42' 33.07" N / 44°18' 1.26" E; altitude: 15,532 ft. (4.7 km); N.E. Greater Ararat, above the Ahora Gorge.
REFERENCE LINKS
https://bsmresearchassociatesarknoah.blogspot.com [Noah's Ark]
https://bsmraglobalfracturesystem.blogspot.com [Global Fracture System (GFS)
REFERENCE LINKS
https://bsmresearchassociatesarknoah.blogspot.com [Noah's Ark]
https://bsmraglobalfracturesystem.blogspot.com [Global Fracture System (GFS)
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