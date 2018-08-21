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Real News With David Knight Celebrates One Year Anniversary
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52 views • August 21, 2018
David Knight joins Alex to celebrate one year since the first broadcast of “Real News With David Knight”. They discuss the future of Infowars in the new age of Big Tech censorship.
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