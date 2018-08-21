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Jihad Flash Proper
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9 views • August 21, 2018
YouTube deleted this video for "graphic violent content" and handed me a community guideline strike 3 years after it was originally uploaded, and a few weeks after they got the new sjw censorship team in play.
This video game is rated TEEN and doesn't even have blood.
This video game is rated TEEN and doesn't even have blood.
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