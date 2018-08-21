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Brennan: This Is What It Sounds Like When Traitors Cry
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741 views • August 21, 2018
There has never been a more treasonous atmosphere hovering over Washington D.C. than there is today. The left’s constant barrage of death threats regarding the Commander in Chief has become par for the course. All in thanks to the narrative developed by the groaning sore losers from the Intelligence community.
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