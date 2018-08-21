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LAWHistory ... 2012 ... Jordan Maxwell, Admiralty Law: Word Controlled Humans & The Law of Money
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44 views • August 21, 2018
There are the laws that you are familiar with, the laws of the land, and then there are the cryptic laws that deprive you of your very humanity. This presentation explains: Man as a "Word-Controlled Creature" "Civil Law vs. Admiralty/Maritime Law." Maritime/Admiralty Law Superimposed over Civil Law One's Mother as a Merchant Vessel Giving Birth as a Commercial Maritime Concept Hospitals and Energy Farms Spiritual Beings vs. Human Beings Freemasonry, Banking and Court Connection.
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