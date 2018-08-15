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Dr. Jim Fetzer "The Power Hour" (8-15-18) Extreme censorship, Alex Jones, Sandy Hook, 9/11 Memoranda
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74 views • August 21, 2018
Dr. James Fetzer, “The Most Dangerous Mind in America” - McKnight Professor of Philosophy Emeritus, University of Minnesota Duluth; Founder, Scholars for 9/11 Truth.
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and jamesfetzer.org
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/08/pressley-cromer-in-solidarity-with-alex-jones-sandy-hook-father-lenny-pozner-and-son-noah-pozner-are-both-fake/
Permission given to post this video by Dr. Fetzer.
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and jamesfetzer.org
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/08/pressley-cromer-in-solidarity-with-alex-jones-sandy-hook-father-lenny-pozner-and-son-noah-pozner-are-both-fake/
Permission given to post this video by Dr. Fetzer.
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