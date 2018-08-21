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EMERGENCY! Democrats / Big Tech Openly Announce Plan To Steal The Big Election
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6345 views • August 21, 2018
Alex Jones and David Knight reveal the Democrats' admitted plan to steal the big, midterm elections by using their partners in big tech and left-leaning social media platforms.
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