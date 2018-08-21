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Do you remember when Idaho helped save the world? Why you should care.
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5 views • August 21, 2018
Those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it. You know that right?
This 23 minute video explains a new concept through history ( in a fun way) for helping school children with some basic needs as well as re-introducint some important US History that you probably didn't know in protecting freedom.
It's not a hollywood production but it took over a year to produce with minimal budget out of the producers pocket.
Pass it on please. Especially to Navy and other military vets.
This 23 minute video explains a new concept through history ( in a fun way) for helping school children with some basic needs as well as re-introducint some important US History that you probably didn't know in protecting freedom.
It's not a hollywood production but it took over a year to produce with minimal budget out of the producers pocket.
Pass it on please. Especially to Navy and other military vets.
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