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CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: How DC Comics Became Permanent Chaos
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8 views • August 21, 2018
A clip from the Fandi Master's review of Wild On the Streets. Here I discuss DC's Crisis On Infinite Earths, and how it plunged DC into a permanent chaos lasting to the present day.
See more at: https://www.real.video/5824830775001
See more at: https://www.real.video/5824830775001
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