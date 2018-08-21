© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Tech Is Reading And Watching Everything You Do Online
Follow
0
Share
Report
2879 views • August 21, 2018
Big Tech is colluding with the globalists to build a total censorship program for America that they are testing in China. Alex Jones is the first domino to fall, but the goal is full control of the internet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.