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911 ... 2017 ... Voices from Inside the Towers (9/11 Documentary)
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374 views • August 21, 2018
Published on Sep 6, 2017, .. At 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001, something exploded in North Tower of the World Trade Center. Within minutes a deluge of telephone calls flooded into the outside world. This special brings an inside perspective to what happened through phone calls made by some who later died and some who survived. This film, for the first time, provides a moving and emotional record of what was going on inside the Towers.
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