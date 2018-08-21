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FILM 17_Project Blue Book—Our Formerly Secret History of UFO Sightings
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37 views • August 21, 2018
Dec 6, 2017
After nine months of filming beautiful orbs, UFOs, and other mysterious light objects above San Francisco, I really wanted to get some historical perspective on what I have been seeing. Project Blue Book gave me that opportunity. It is a collection of United States...
After nine months of filming beautiful orbs, UFOs, and other mysterious light objects above San Francisco, I really wanted to get some historical perspective on what I have been seeing. Project Blue Book gave me that opportunity. It is a collection of United States...
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