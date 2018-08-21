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Dana Loesch: "We Fight Their Lies, With the Fire of Truth"
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15 views • August 21, 2018
NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch joins Grant to discuss the backlash that she has been receiving over her newest NRATV video calling out The New York Times. Dana also shares her thoughts on how President Trump wants to celebrate our Military by having a parade in their honor. Stinchfield airs live on NRATV weekdays at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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