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Alex Jones Offers $1 Million Dollars For Proof He Encouraged Violence Against The Media
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714 views • August 21, 2018
Alex Jones is the victim of a smear campaign by the MSM. To combat the lies head on, he is now offering a $1,000,000 reward to anyone who can provide proof that he actually encouraged violence.
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